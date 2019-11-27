Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Younes Emery Institute of Turkish Cultural Centre held a ‘Sufi Night’ at Alhamra Art Center on Tuesday. According to a press release, the performers enthralled the audience by their unique style.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar graced the night as chief guest while Consulate General of Turkey Emir Ozbay and Chairperson of Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan were also present.

“We welcome our distinguished guests. Turkey is our Islamic brotherly country with which our diplomatic and bilateral relations are very cordial. The relations between Pakistan and Turkey have been getting stronger and deeper,” the governor said. The Turkish envoy said praised the LAC service for promotion of art and culture, saying : “The Alhamra is the main platform for the promotion of art. The art of whirling dervish was a reflection of Sufi traditions; we really appreciate the efforts of LAC for promotion of art and culture.”

He listed LAC services for the purpose, saying: “Alhamra is showing cultural colours to the world”.

Allama Iqbal Muhammad Iqbal was highly influenced by Mulana Rumi and gave him the status of his Murshad, he added. The event was attended by a great number of audiences who appreciated the efforts of Lahore Arts Council to arrange such kind of entertaining events for the public of Lahore.