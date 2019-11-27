Share:

LAHORE - An under-trial prisoner died at Lahore’s Camp Jail, police sources said on Tuesday. His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Shafiq Ahmed, a resident of Gujjarpura. A couple of months ago, Shafiq was sent to jail in connection with a narcotics case registered against him with the Gujjarpura police.

An official of the prison department claimed that the under trial prisoner was suffering from hepatitis and AIDS. Shafiq was rushed to a hospital when his condition got deteriorated but he died there later, the official said. The police were investigating the death.

Dozens of under trial prisoners die in jails across the Punjab province each year. In May, two prisoners Muhammad Ahmad and Yasir Ali died in Lahore jails. Ahmad was arrested by North Cantonment police in connection with an armed robbery case and Yasir Ali had been jailed in a drug peddling case.

Ahmad, a chronic TB patient, was admitted to the Gulab Devi Hospital only after his condition got deteriorated in Lahore’s Camp Jail. Yasir was given medical treatment in jail hospital but he expired.

Hundreds of prisoners languishing in jails across Punjab have been suffering from chronic diseases including TB, hepatitis, asthma and AIDS. Many of them badly need proper medical care but they have been left to die in prisons.

TEEN DIED AS BUS HITS BIKE

An eighteen-year-old motorcyclist died when a speedy bus bumped into his two-wheeler in the limits of Shafiqabad police on early Tuesday. The deceased was identified by police as Shahzaib, a local resident. Rescue workers said the motorcyclist was travelling on Bund Road when a speedy bys smashed into his bike near Kasurpura. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver fled instantly while the police impounded the bus and were investigating the incident. The body was later handed over to the family.