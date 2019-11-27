Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

According to the notification, “The Competent Authority is pleased to appoint Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, under Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms in MP-1 Scale for a period of four (04) years, from the date of assuming the charge of the office, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The Authority was established through a presidential ordinance last month for coordination, monitoring and evaluation to ensure implementation of the CPEC-related activities.

The government on Tuesday notified the appointment of Bajwa who was served on key positions including Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) at the GHQ and commander, Southern Command of Pakistan Army during his military career.

