Share:

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform, launched its ‘Foree Payment’ service, marking it as the fastest way to sell a used car in Pakistan. With the introduction of Foree Payment, customers will be paid instantly through CarFirst’s secure online transfer service. Foree Payment is a testament to CarFirst’s aim to always put their customer’s convenience first and to further simplify the car selling process. Customers looking to sell their car to CarFirst simply book an appointment online or by calling 111 111 227, followed with a visit to the nearest Purchase Center, get their car inspected and get an instant offer in 45 minutes. Once the customer accepts the offer, they can get paid in full through a secure online transfer within the hour.

Commenting on the launch of Foree Payment, Areeb Pasha, CarFirst’s CFO said, “Our Foree Payment service provides our customers with a quick, convenient and secure way of selling their car. This service is one of many ways in which CarFirst is simplifying the lives of our customers. Our customers can have their cars inspected, priced, and sold under one roof and also drive away with the full payment for their car all within an hour. At CarFirst we are continuously driving Pakistan’s used industry forward through innovation, and playing our role as Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform.”