ISLAMABAD-In continuation of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) yesterday conducted anti-encroachment operations on Tuesday and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments carried out illegally on state land.

The Enforcement Directorate of the authority while carrying out an operation at Katchi Abadi sector G-7 demolished four Kabarr Khaanaa, five shops and one kiosk. These illegal constructions were carried along roadside and were being illegally used for commercial purpose. During another operation conducted in Blue Area, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished 22 sheds, five walls, four tandoor, three kiosks and two iron stairs constructed on the road between the plazas. Moreover, encroachment confiscated was also shifted to store of Enforcement Directorate.

CDA to develop stalled sectors,

issues tender for E-12

CDA has decided to develop stalled residential sectors in federal capital after nearly two decades and issued tenders for development works in E-12. After a lapse of nearly four decades finally after efforts of last six months formalities have been fulfilled and tenders had been floated, said CDA official.

He said that CDA had announced in February this year to initiate development activities on stalled sectors.

As a consequence the oldest stalled sector has been taken up first and development work would now become a reality. This will add to the housing stock available in the city as well as the country. Roughly over 4,000 units will eventually be created here.

Initially work will be started on service road and gradually development work would get momentum. Similarly development works in other sectors are also in the pipeline.