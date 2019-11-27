Share:

In a press conference on Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the nation "direly needed" General Qamar Bajwa.

Claiming that the Indian media was "meddling" in Pakistani affairs, Hussain said that General Bajwa was a "capable general", and that the appointment for the army chief was done through an organised process.

"The Indian media has targeted the Pakistan Army, our judiciary and our government," he said. "This is Pakistan's internal issue, India or any other country has no involvement with it."

Hussain said that he completely supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's bid to give General Bajwa an extension for the army chief.

"General Bajwa has defeated all conspiracies against the country," he also said.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case pertaining to the legality of General Bajwa's extension until Thursday. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, including Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will be overseeing the case.

General Bajwa is represented by former law minister Farogh Naseem. He resigned from his post on Tuesday to represent the military chief in a court of law. If General Bajwa receives an extension, as General Ashfaq Kayani did in the People's Party government under Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gilani, he will break the legacy set by the former military chief, General Raheel Sharif, of serving a single full tenure.