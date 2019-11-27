Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that ongoing curfew in occupied Kashmir for over 100 days has shown the fascist mindset of the Indian government’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology.

In a tweet, the premier said that Kashmiris are being subjected to the worst violation of their human rights by Narendra Modi-led Indian authorities.

“The powerful countries remain silent on Kashmir dispute because of their trading interests,” he added.

Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt's RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJK for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent bec of their trading interests. https://t.co/ESZiaVp563 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 27, 2019

The statement came day after Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district, occupied Kashmir during a cordon and search operation.

Several people were injured when Indian troops used brutal force and fired bullets and pellets on mourners in different areas of Pulwama.

The killings triggered massive anti-India protests across the district.

On the other hand, the youth including Basit, Saqlain Mushtaq, Baber and Jehangir were also arrested by police in house raids in different areas of the town.