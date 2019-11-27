Share:

The political situation in the country has taken an exciting turn. Only days after the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) said that the judiciary never took the pressure and that it would be announcing the verdict against a former dictator, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting deferment of the announcement of the court’s verdict against Pervaiz Musharraf. With the filing of the petition in the IHC, one thing has become clear: Musharraf has his sympathisers in the rank and file of PTI. The recent move of the government shows us that Musharraf’s sympathisers will go to any length to provide him with temporary relief in whatsoever manner.

This is not a mere accusation that some factions in the present government are working dedicatedly to create loopholes in the legal proceedings against Musharraf. Connecting the dots, it becomes clear. First, sacking the prosecution team engaged by the previous PML-N government, now filing a petition in IHC tells us that the government wants to create lacunae in law to provide relief to the former dictator. Moreover, it is also surprising to note that the petition is first of its kind, as it has been filed for delaying the proceedings. It is not clear what legal provision the government is invoking in this regard, considering delaying proceedings is the court’s prerogative. Things have become complicated after the Lahore High Court (LHC) has admitted Musharraf’s petition against the special court’s pending verdict in the treason case. Just days before the 28th of November when the special court was to announce the judgement, the new developments show that different elements in the government have colluded to find a way out for the former dictator.

While IHC had adjourned the proceedings until tomorrow, it is yet to be seen if IHC also admits the government’s petition. Looking at the petition filed by the government, it is safe to say that it misquotes law. As if that is not enough, the government also misrepresents facts. Why? We are provided with no explanation at all. The common man does not understand the legal jargon. Thus that is the ideal way for the government to give the former dictator a safe escape.

Nevertheless, Pakistani will have to wait till tomorrow to know whether IHC accepts the government’s petition or dismisses it. But in case, the verdicts of the two High Courts contradict, then the matter will go before the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP). And this is what Musharraf’s team and his sympathisers want in the very least: delaying the verdict as long as possible.