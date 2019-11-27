Share:

HAFIZABAD - The dacoits and robbers remained active in the district but the police failed to provide sense of security to the masses in the city as well as rural areas. According to police sources, unidentified dacoits stormed the house of Shahid Imran Kharl in Jogi Jamke, locked the family members in a room and made off with 2-tola gold ornaments, cash of 50,000 and cellphones.In another incident, a local citizen Abdul Ahad was deprived of his bike from near DHQ Hospital Hafizabad. The victim has locked his bike outside the DHQ Hospital and after some time when he returned found his bike was lifted away by unknown accused.