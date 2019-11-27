Share:

LAHORE (PR): Evercare Hospital Lahore (EHL) is raising awareness about diabetes in Pakistan by providing free spot testing. Evercare Hospital is one of the few multi-specialty tertiary care facilities in Lahore, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and led by an experienced clinical team with both local and international experience.

“As dedicated health-care professionals, we want to make sure that we provide the best possible service to the city’s residents,” Dr Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Consultant Physician Evercare said.

Evercare Hospital Lahore delivers a wide spectrum of clinical services through an integrated healthcare approach. The hospital is part of The Evercare Group.