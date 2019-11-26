Share:

GOLETA- A wildfire burning Tuesday on Southern California mountains near Santa Barbara forced as many as 6,300 people from their homes, but an approaching storm offered hope that the flames would be doused, authorities said. The fire was a threat to an estimated 2,400 structures, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason told KEYT-TV. The National Weather Service said rain was expected to reach the area by midnight. The fire started at about 4 p.m. Monday in Los Padres National Forest and quickly grew to about 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) as winds gusted up to 30 mph (48 kph). The fire was mainly burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges in forested areas but evacuations were ordered in populated foothill areas. There was no immediate information on whether homes were damaged.

Brief evacuation at Capitol over small plane

WASHINGTON - The US Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft that violated restricted airspace in the area. The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour. The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well. Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

Denmark withdraws passports from 2 foreign fighters

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s government has withdrawn the Danish passports of two men who joined the Islamic State group — the first such cases since a new law was passed last month. Denmark’s immigration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, said Tuesday his ministry is looking into a total of four cases “where two have had their citizenship withdrawn.” The lawyer for one of the men — a 25-year-old man with dual Turkish citizenship who is wanted by Denmark — said she learned about the decision Monday and informed her client, whose location is not known. Mette Grith Stage told Danish media she would bring the ruling before Danish courts. The man reportedly joined the group in September 2013. He cannot be identified due to a court order. No information was given about the second man. On Oct. 24, Danish lawmakers voted in favor of a law allowing the withdrawal of Danish citizenship from foreign fighters with dual citizenship without courts being asked.