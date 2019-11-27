Share:

ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Tuesday that only solution to the current political and constitutional crisis in the country was free and fair elections without any meddling.

Addressing media persons after an all parties conference (APC) here, the JUI-F chief said there was no other way to resolve issues but free and fair elections. He said they will not tolerate interference of any institution in the domain and power of the other one. Fazl said they will continue their struggle for civil supremacy.

He said there will be no compromise on new elections. The JUI-F chief said protest would be launched in every district of the country against the incumbent government.

Commenting on Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s health, he said attitude of the government with both these leaders was not good. He said they had formed a three-member committee to evolve consensus over names of next chief election commissioner.

He urged the government to take up desecration of the Holy Quran with Norway. He further said that the way Imran Khan was delivering the speech it was spreading hatred among masses.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that opposition did not accept ‘selected’ prime minister. Bilawal said they would oust the PM and would bring an elected prime minister.

He said they were neither ready to accept the current selected PM nor any other selected one. The PPP chairman said they believed in elections and mandate of the masses.

To a question, he said the PPP was ready for elections. He said opposition’s demand was new elections which should be held in a transparent manner. Bilawal said former president Asif Ali Zardari had not applied for bail. He expressed the hope that Zardari’s case will be tried in Sindh.

The leaders, during the meeting, also raised questions over government’s move of dissolving local bodies through a non-democratic way.

Sources in the opposition told The Nation that opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed their reservations over meetings between Fazl and Chaudhry brothers.

Sources further said that other opposition parties urged Maulana to change convener of the Rehbar Committee as they wanted a leader of the PML-N or the PPP to be the next convener.

Sources further told The Nation that a committee was formed for evolving consensus over names of next Election Commissioner which comprised JUI-F’s Akram Khan Durrani, PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari and PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal.

The committee held its first meeting right after the APC.

It is important to mention that the APC was attended by leaders of all nine opposition parties, however, ANP chief Asfandyar and PML-N’s vice president did not take part in the huddle.