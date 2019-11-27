Share:

LAHORE - A 50-year-old homeless man was battered to death in his sleep in Lahore’s Old Anarkali police precincts on early Tuesday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

A police investigator told The Nation that the man, not identified yet, was lying dead with serious head injuries as they reached the spot in the morning. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. The face of the victim was hit repeatedly and it was beyond recognition, the official said. He said the police were examining the CCTV footage to identity the attacker. According to police, the man was sleeping on a footpath near Nasir Bagh when an unidentified person attacked him with bricks. As a result, he died on the spot. The attacker managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the killing.