LAHORE (PR): Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has launched a new addition for their popular S series, Infinix S5 in Pakistan. Coming in with a 32MP In-display selfie camera, 6.6” punch hole display, quad rear camera and elegant crystal feather pattern design, S5 allows consumers to enjoy the latest premium technology packed in one phone without costing them much.

Infinix collaborated with the charismatic actress Sana Javed for the launch of this sensational smartphone. Infinix S5 comes in three variants, S5 Lite, S5 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and S5 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. Infinix S5 4GB RAM+64GB ROM is available for Rs 23,999 and Infinix S5 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant is available for Rs 27,999 online on Daraz.pk and offline as well. Those who will buy Infinix S5 from Daraz.pk will also get free Infinix Xband.