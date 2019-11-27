Share:

SARGODHA - Police busted an inter-provincial motorcycle-lifter gang which had been running snatched motorbikes supply network from Lahore to Balochistan. According to police sources, the Jhal Chakkian Police had traced out notorious Taji gang and arrested its ringleader identified as Mumtaz Warriach alias Taji and his felon Shauket Ali. The police recovered 14 motorcycles from them during preliminary interrogation. Police informed that the accused had hidden the motorbikes in a rented house in nearby village Dhrema, and moved stolen motorbikes to Balochistan from here through a mini-truck. Police spread scope of the investigation following information extorted from them arrested culprits.