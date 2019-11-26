Share:

JERUSALEM - Israeli prosecutors have charged the leader of a Jewish extremist group with incitement to violence and terrorism for inflammatory remarks about Palestinians. Israel’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday that Bentzi Gopstein had made public “calls for committing acts of violence,” published “racially inciting” material and voiced support for Baruch Goldstein, a Jewish extremist who massacred 29 Muslim worshippers at Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994. Gopstein is the leader of an anti-assimilation group that harasses Jewish-Arab couples. He is also a member of the radical Jewish Power party, which was barred earlier this year from running in parliamentary elections over his anti-Arab racism. The Jewish Power party is comprised of hard-line religious nationalists who have cast themselves as successors to the outlawed Kahanist movement, which advocated the forced removal of Palestinians.

Egypt court sides with woman against unequal inheritance law

CAIRO - An Egyptian woman says she’s scored an important legal victory against her country’s inheritance laws, which grant female heirs half of what they grant men. Huda Nasrallah, a Christian human rights lawyer, says a Cairo court ruled she may inherit the same share as her brothers. That decision follows a yearlong legal battle she launched after her father’s death. Two previous judges had ruled against her, based on Islamic inheritance laws that favor male heirs. Nasrallah told The Associated Press on Tuesday she’s “thrilled” by the verdict and hopes it will encourage other women. Nasrallah, who belongs to Egypt’s Coptic Christian minority, built her case around a Christian doctrine prescribing equality in inheritance. Egypt is a predominantly Muslim society where Islamic law is the main source of legislation.

Russia shows its latest weapon to US inspectors

MOSCOW -: The Russian military says it has shown its latest hypersonic weapon to US inspectors. The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it demonstrated the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle to a team of US inspectors this week as part of transparency measures under the New Start nuclear arms treaty with the US It said the new weapon will be put on combat duty in December. Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the Avangard in 2018 along with other prospective weapons, noting that its ability to make sharp maneuvers on its way to a target will render missile defense useless. The military said the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound. Putin said its creation represented a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite.