Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West thinks she was to blame for being robbed at gunpoint.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was the victim of a terrifying theft in Paris, France, three years ago which saw armed intruders tie her up as they made away with millions of dollars worth of jewellery, and the 39-year-old beauty believes it was something she ‘’brought on’’ herself because she was ‘’flashy’’ and overshared about her lavish lifestyle.

She said: ‘’I definitely see the things that I brought on myself, the biggest being the robbery. Just being flashy and oversharing my every move on social media.

‘’But I enjoy my life. Someone said to me the other day, ‘’What is it like being you?’’ It’s awesome.’’

Kim - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months, with husband Kanye West - grew less materialistic after the robbery and the incident made her realise she wanted to study to become a lawyer and help other people.

She told New York magazine: ‘’I truly think once I got robbed, it took something out of me in the best way.