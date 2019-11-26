Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kelly Rowland wants to make and star in a biopic about Donna Summer. The former Destiny’s Child singer is huge fan of the late disco legend and has long wanted to portray her on the big screen. Kelly previously put herself forward to play Summer - who died from lung cancer in May 2012 at the age of 63 - in director Spike Lee’s proposed movie ‘Spinning Gold’ about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart and the acts he discovered, which included Summer, The Village People, Kiss, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Isley Brothers. The project was originally announced back in 2013 but has stalled for years before recently being revived with Neil’s son, screenwriter Timothy Bogart, taking on directorial duties instead of Oscar winner Spike, and actor Jeremy Jordan portraying his father onscreen. Now that film has moved on, Kelly has decided the time is right for her to create her own movie about her hero Summer, with her retaining complete creative control over the big screen biopic. The ‘When Love Takes Over’ hitmaker was she was asked if it is still her dream to play Summer during an appearance on American talk show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ by a caller who suggested she should make the movie herself. Kelly answered: ‘’I think it is time too. Thank you for reminding me for the 100th time! I really, really do appreciate it because the truth is, it is time.’’

Josh Gad is emotional about Frozen goodbye

LOS ANGELES - Josh Gad is emotional about the possibility of saying goodbye to his ‘Frozen’ character Olaf. The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star has voiced the magical snowman in both ‘Frozen’ films but it is unclear whether the franchise will return for a third film. Josh, 38, took to social media to share his feelings about potentially playing the character for the last time. In a Twitter post, he wrote: ‘’Woke up this morning & had a realisation: I may have played Olaf 4 the last time. Who knows what the future holds, but should that be the case, thank u all 4 embracing this little bundle of optimism, naivete& now existentialism. I hope he bought u as much joy as he has me.’’ Other members of the ‘Frozen’ cast and crew have hinted that the sequel could mark the end of the franchise, including Alfred Molina, who voices King Agnarr in ‘Frozen 2’. Alfred, 66, claims to have ‘’heard’’ that there are no plans for a third film, but admits things can change.

He said: ‘’I don’t think they’ll be a three, that’s what I heard. But who knows? Those decisions are way above my pay grade.’’

Co-director Jennifer Lee also believes that third film in the Disney franchise is unlikely as the second movie felt ‘’final’’.