ISLAMABAD - Amidst strict lockdown of the territory, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism on Tuesday martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

The killings triggered massive anti-India protest demonstrations across the district.

Several people were injured when the troops used brute force and fired bullets and pellets on the mourners, Kashmir Media Service reported. The troops killed one youth last night, and two others this morning during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district.

Two martyrs were identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Irfan Ahmad Rathar. The troops also destroyed one house during the operation.

In another development, Indian police arrested many youth during house raids in different areas of Sopore town.

Some of the detainees were identified as Basit, Saqlain Mushtaq, Baber and Jehangir. The troops also carried out a crackdown in Soura area of Srinagar city. The troops used drones and motor boats during the operation.

Meanwhile, an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continued to grip the occupied territory, especially the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region, on 114th day of the military siege. Businesses remained largely shut, while schools and offices wore a deserted look. Prepaid phone, SMS services and internet remained snapped.

As per the Indian media, of the 177 politicians arrested in the Kashmir valley soon after the revocation of Article 370, only one was from the BJP. It reported that as many as 746 persons, arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act, were still behind the bars, while 235 prisoners were shifted to jails in Uttar Pradesh between 5th August and 5th September.

Similarly, two people were killed and four were wounded in a grenade blast in Wagoora area of Islamabad district on Tuesday. Several people sustained injuries in a similar blast near one of the gates of Kashmir University in Srinagar.

Reports said that the Indian Army was deploying Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control in Kashmir. According to the reports, Indian Army has received 210 missiles and 12 launchers from Israel recently.

While addressing Kashmir Conference at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, APHC AJK leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that around one million Indian troops were involved in the massacre of people in occupied Kashmir in a bid to suppress their voice for right to self-determination. Another APHC leader, Syed Abdullah Gilani, briefed the participants about the current situation in the occupied territory.