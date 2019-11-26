Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen. Muhammad Afzal has said that droughts in Balochistan have left severe impacts on the life of the people and due to lack of long term planning and strategic direction they are facing these threats.

Addressing an event organized by Islamic Relief Pakistan in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and conducted a National Consultation on Framework for addressing the harrowing impacts of drought in different areas of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

He said that NDMA is working on approaches to mitigate cyclic droughts and provide long-term solutions.

Country Director, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Umair Hasan, emphasized the need for a ‘National Call to Action’ to address the threats and challenges posed by climate change, which in the past had wreaked havoc on the people of Pakistan, especially Balochistan.

He said, “Islamic Relief has partnered with governments to strengthen the coping mechanisms against natural calamities which have significantly helped in making our communities resilient and prepared.”

“We believe that through mutual collaboration and partnerships, we can better plan and respond to disasters in a coordinated way.”

The consultation agenda was to bring all stakeholders on board under the National Climate Change Policy for adopting adaptation strategies and ensuring a coordinated emergency response in times of disasters. A drought framework of Balochistan was also presented at the occasion by Islamic Relief Pakistan highlighting the need for integrated planning.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Umair Hasan, Member DRR NDMA, Idrees Mehsud, along with representatives from national and provincial governments, academia, civil society attended the event.