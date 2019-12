Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Gymkhana beat Lahore Club by 36 runs in the Abdul Hameed Memorial Cup 2019-20 opening match played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah. Batting first, Lahore Gymkhana scored 262-4 in 35 allocated overs. Main scorers were Haider Raja (88), Waqas (75), Shahzail (20), Asim Bucha (48*) while Abuzar took 2-24. In reply, Lahore Cricket Club were all out for paltry 122 in 33.5 overs. Muhammad Jamil (42) and Shahzad (38) were key batsmen. Khurram Niazi bagged 2-26. Haider was declared man of the match. The tournament was inaugurated by former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq and PCB Official Saqib Irfan in the presence of organising committee comprising Shafqat Ali (Chairman), Zulfiqar Ali and Abdul Qadoos Khan (Vice Chairmen), Naved Akram (Tournament Secretary) and Muhammad Kaleem (Director Tournament).