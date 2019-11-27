Share:

HAFIZABAD - Local lawyers boycotted courts in protest against sacrilegious act of an infidel by burning Holy Quran in Norway. They shouted slogans against the Norwegian government and demanded stern punishment for the accused and release of the brave Muslim who foiled the attempt of the accused. They also demanded the Pakistani government to lodge strong protest with the Norwegian government against the sacrilegious act.

OWNERS OF MARRIAGE HALLS WARNED

The district administration has warned owners of marriage halls of strict action against violating Marriage Ordinance. Assistant Commissioner Abbas Zulqarnain conducted surprise visits to different marriage halls and restaurants and imposed fine of Rs. one lakh on the owner of Havelian Marriage Hall on the charge of violating Marriage Ordinance. He also arrested to shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.