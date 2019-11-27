Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan as the Chief Secretary Punjab and removed Yousuf Naseem Khokhar from the post and directed him to report to Establishment Divison.

According to the notifications, “Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Interior Divison is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary of the Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders”. The notification further said, “Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of the Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.”

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the removal of Yousuf Naseem Khokhar from the position of CS Punjab after consultation with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. They said that further administrative changes are expected in Punjab in coming days. In view of bringing improvement in law and order situation of province, they mentioned that a large scale of transfers and postings in Punjab Police are also under consideration and notification will be issued soon.

A senior officer of Establishment Division told The Nation that the new posting plan in federal bureaucracy has been sent to PM office and notifications in this regard will be issued along with approval of grade-21 officers of different services groups in grade-22. He said major reshuffle is also expected at federal and provinces levels.

On Saturday, PM chaired the High Powered Selection Board meeting and gave approval of promotions to 23 officers of grade-21 of different Services groups to grade-22.