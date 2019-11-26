Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead over a land dispute in the limits of police station Gujar Khan on Tuesday, sparking unrest in the area.

After committing the crime, the killers managed to flee from the scene. Later, the heirs of the deceased staged a protest demonstration placing the dead body in the middle of the GT Road blocking it for traffic.

Reportedly, six protestors sustained injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

According to details, a fight occurred between two groups over a land dispute in Ward Number 9 of Gujar Khan during which a man namely Aurangzeb opened gun fires at his opponents killing Arshad Qureshi on the spot.

After committing the crime, the killer managed to escape.

Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran said a man was murdered over land dispute while police took some accused into custody for interrogation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana took notice of the murder case and ordered SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar and DSP Farhan Aslam to visit the area and to negotiate with the protestors to open the road for traffic. The two senior police officers, following the orders of CPO, went to Gujar Khan and negotiated with the protestors while assuring them the earlier arrest of the killers.

The protestors later dispersed peacefully and opened the GT Road for vehicular movement.

In another development, unknown dacoits shot and injured a man in Dhoke Mangtal during a dacoity bid.

The local police rushed to scene and collected evidences.

According to details, a man namely Hafiz Junaid was travelling on motorcycle when two dacoits intercepted him on gunpoint and tried to snatch his motorcycle.

However, the man offered resistance on which the dacoits shot and injured him.

The local police are investigating the dacoit attempt with no arrest so far.