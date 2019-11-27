Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that efforts were being made to pay fire risk allowance and salaries to the firemen. He said this while chairing a meeting of the fire station officers of the Fire Brigade Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), said a statement on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah and others were also present. The Mayor Karachi said that from the first day in the office, he was making all-out efforts to bring improvement in the fire brigade. He said that no fire brigade official is allowed to use the vehicle of fire brigade for protest. The staff member will get his salary from the fire station where he is deputed, he added. The station officer will be transferred after every two years or in case of unsatisfactory performance. Repairing and maintenance of fire vehicles and provision of fuel was our priority, he said.