MUZFFARGARH/SARGODHA - A minor girl was crushed by a train and her brother sustained critical injuries while three bogies of Millat Express Train derailed in Sargodha in a separate incident on Tuesday.

According to railways and Rescue 1122 sources, both the siblings - 10-year-old Mohammad Ali, son of Bilal and his five-year-old sister Eman Bibi were heading towards school near Basti Guja here. All of sudden, a passenger train, on the way from Rawalpindi to Multan crushed them. Resultantly, the girl died on the spot while the boy sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan in precarious condition. The police have launched investigation into the incident.

In Sargodha, three bogies of Karachi-bound Millat Express Train derailed near Nishterabad railway station, some 25km from Sargodha railway station.

Railway sources informed that as Millat Express Train reached near the jurisdiction of Nishterabad railway station after leaving Sargodha railway station for Karachi, suddenly three bogie of the train demounted from the track. Train driver stopped the train by exerting emergency brakes. Railway sources added that all passengers remained unscathed in the incident. However, rail traffic suspended at the section and railway relief teams rushed to the spot. After, 4 hours long hectic efforts, track was opened for rail traffic while Millat Express Train set off its journey.