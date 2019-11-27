Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has convened the National Assembly (NA) session on Monday [December 2], in which the government and opposition are set to lock horns over the current political situation in the country.

The opposition parties may jointly demand fresh elections from the government, on which they had agreed at the multi parties’ conference on Tuesday.

The opposition, ignoring the route agenda, may prefer to grill government on multiple issues, especially on the issuance of a new notification for extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa after Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa suspended the first one on Tuesday.

The PTI government has already withdrawn its nine ordinances in November, thus tacitly accepting its mistake.

All the nine ordinances, after strong objections by the opposition, had been properly referred to the concerned standing committees of the National Assembly for vetting and debate.

The opposition parties are likely to come down hard on the government for not being able to control the increased price of tomatoes in November.

The government and opposition, in the upcoming NA session, will also pass a resolution against the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand. A resolution in this regard has already been submitted in the assembly secretariat.

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the government of Norway over the incident.

Parliamentary source said the upcoming NA session may continue for two weeks till the mid of the December.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has called the session of the National Assembly in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.