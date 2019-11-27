Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) met under the chair of MNA Agha Hassan Baloch on Tuesday here at committee room. Although it was mainly about other issues, yet a few members raised questions regarding Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) funds and their utilization. The standing committee had ordered the PCB officials to appear before the committee in the next meeting, while Agha Hassan, during his remarks, said: “We can’t close eyes on irregularities in the cricket board. Billions of rupees are being earned in the name of PCB and cricket, but it seems the PCB officials and especially Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan think that they are not answerable to anyone.” The standing committee chairman further said: “We want the PCB officials’ presence here as they are very much accountable