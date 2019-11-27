Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWB) Managing Director Asif Ikram said that Garbage Transportation Stations will be revamped through new technology for on-spot processing and it will cut the cost of transportation and dumping of garbage.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), here on Tuesday, the Managing Director underlined the need for reforming the system of first-hand garbage collection in the city.

President of KATI Shiekh Umer Rehan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI’s standing committee on Local government Zubair Chhaya and others were also present, said a press release on Tuesday. SSWB’s Asif IKram said that there is plenty of capacity in landfill sites with five acres land. “There is need to just put things in order” he remarked. He also added that SSWMB will offer full support for any investment projects regarding waste management. The KATI President briefed the MD regarding economic significance and production capabilities of KATI and solid waste related issues faced by industries.