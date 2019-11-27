Share:

KARACHI (PR): National Foods Limited (NFL), the leading enterprise in Pakistan’s food industry, has become the signatory of Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs).Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are the result of a collaboration between UN Women– a United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women – and the United Nations Global Compact and are adapted from the Calvert Women’s Principles. NFL believes in giving back to the community and enabling sustainability by generously contributing towards the development of health, education and women empowerment. Hence it has now pledged compliance with the ‘Women Empowerment Principles’. NFL has been warmly welcomed and added to their global list of signatories that include more than 2000 corporate giants worldwide.

Joining this partnership initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact Office, NFL has selected WEP #2, out of the 7 WEPs. The WEP #2 inspires the organizations to; treat all women and men fairly at work – respect & support human-rights and nondiscrimination.