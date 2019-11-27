Share:

SIALKOT - A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi visited Sialkot international airport and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The delegates discussed the matters of mutual interest with the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

They highly hailed the spirit and enthusiasm of Sialkot exporters for establishing this international airport on self help basis besides providing the world class aviation and cargo facilities for the passengers at Sialkot airport.

SIAL CEO Abid Nazir gave detailed briefing to the NIM Karachi delegation about the mega project of Sialkot international airport.

CEO told that the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by Sialkot exporters on self help basis, has been playing a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic development of Sialkot region besides helping a lot in boosting the Sialkot exports.

He added that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example of self help by establishing the grand project of Sialkot international airport on self help basis. He said that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2.5 Billion annually.

The CEO added that the project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence besides striving to open the new vistas of socio-economic and human development here.

Chief Instructor of National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi Akram Ali Khawaja, SIAL’s General Manager Brig(Rtd) Muhammad Nawaz and Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza were also present.

The NIM Karachi delegation also visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI here.

On this occasion, they discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters. The delegates showed keen interest in Sialkot’s socio-economic and human development.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI officials told that the Kazakh Ambassador will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI here. He will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot.