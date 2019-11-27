Share:

JEDDAH - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was a platform uniting the Muslim world.

Talking to media persons after her arrival at Jeddah, she said that Pakistan was the founder member of the OIC which played its due role for strengthening social, cultural and religious values among the member countries, said a Press release issued here on Tuesday.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan had always played its due role for Ummah’s unity and resolution of its problems.

She said that in the present world scenario, there was a dire need to forge unity among the Muslim world and Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an active leader. She said that PTI Core Committee strongly condemned the desecration effort of the Holy Quran in Norway and its Ambassador was summoned to lodge a strong protest.

She said that such incidents hurt Muslims’ sentiments all over the world.

She said that there was need to promote the real message of Islam from the platform of the OIC. Pakistan was ready to cooperate with OIC on all issues, she added.

Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to project the real face of Islam in front of the world and he wanted that OIC may highlight the concept of State of Madina.

She said that negative propaganda against Islam could be countered by projecting the real message of Islam. She urged the OIC members to pay heed to the cries of the hapless Kashmiris and represent their sentiments and pressurise India to give the people of Kashmir their inherent right to self-determination.

She said that India had deprived Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and converted it into a vast prison.