Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Colleges (PAMI) on Tuesday said that the private sector would not increase the tuition fee for students in the ongoing academic year.

In a press briefing held here, Secretary-General PAMI Khaqan Waheed said that the private sector would not increase the tuition fee of medical education from basic Rs900000 this year. He said that the only source of income for private-sector medical colleges is the collection of fee, and the recent price hike has affected the education also, but institutions will not increase fees this year.

He also said that the private sector has some reservations on the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, and the private sector is ready to resolve those matters through dialogues with the government.

He also said that the private sector is ready to give 200 beds free of cost to the government for the facility of patients. The Secretary-General PAMI said that there are 148 medical colleges in the country, and 106 are from the private sector.

He said that the private sector had shared a burden of medical education with the government. He said that the public sector medical colleges receive funds from the government, while the private sector has no other option than increasing fee.

“We do not need any financial support from the government,” he said.

He also added that after the promulgation of PMC 2019 Ordinance, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been authorized for inspection of medical colleges.

He said that under the new system, medical colleges would have no authority of admitting students in colleges and universities will provide the final lists of students for admission in medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) demanded restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for immediate relief to doctors and medical students. The fourth meeting of Central Executive Council (CEC) of PIMA passed a resolution terming the dissolution of PMDC, a source of embarrassment to Pakistani medical fraternity worldwide, affecting scores of Pakistani doctors aspiring for registration in different countries for post-graduation.

Earlier, the dissolved PMDC employees staging the protest said that the government was misled by few elements regarding the dissolved council’s role in the sacking of 6,000 medical professionals in Saudi Arabia.

The PMDC sacked employees holding banners staged the protest in front of the Islamabad Press Club. They rejected the press conference of the President and Vice President of the Commission. They said that their failed policies have severely affected the structure of the medical profession.

It was also stated that the president PMC tried to present the organisation as a regulator, which is totally against the reality as it is evident in the ordinance that it’s not a regulator.

Legally, no restriction can be placed on the fees of medical colleges. In this concern, he tried to mislead the journalists, the government, and the public, the protesters said.