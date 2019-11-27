Share:

LAHORE - Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from Pemra, federal information ministry, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition filed against “fake news” and “contemptuous” media reports against the judiciary. The court order says, “The petitioner has sought a direction in the name of the respondents requiring them to take action in accordance with the law against the persons spreading fake news and/or using contemptuous language/statements/images against the judiciary by way of using social and electronic media.” The court sought reports and parawise comments from the respondents by December 05. The petitioner submitted that a strict may kindly be passed against the persons spreading fake news and using contemptuous matters against the judiciary. He submitted that the respondents have failed to do their job in this respect.