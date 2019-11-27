Share:

LAHORE - Platinum Homes/Olympia and Samba Bank won the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship openers played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday. Helped by an impressive hat-trick of Amirreza Behboudi, Platinum Homes/Olympia outclassed Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group by 8-1 while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Qadeer Ashfaq hit a brace and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo a goal. From the losing side, the only goal came from Hamza Khan. In the first chukker of the match, only one goal was scored by Platinum Homes to have 1-0 lead. In the second chukker, they hammered a hat-trick to enhance their lead to 4-0. In the third chukker, they converted one more goal to further stretch their lead to 5-0. In the dying moments of the third chukker, Dascon succeeded in opening their account, making it 5-1. But Platinum Homes then struck three back-to-back goals to win the match 8-1. In the closely-contested second match of the day, Edward Banner Eve’s heroics helped Samba Bank edge out Barry’s by 6-5. From the winning team, Edward hit a hat-trick while Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Turab Rizi struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Ernesto Trotz fired in all the five goals