ISLAMABAD-Golra police have arrested the alleged rapist of an eight years old child after registration of a case against the accused.

The police arrested Abdul Waheed, who, according to Shabana Sabir, mother of 8-year old Shaheer Ali sodomized the child when he went to the Abdullah Karyana Store some two weeks back.

According to the statement of the mother given to the police, some 12/13 days back, she sent her child to the store for bringing some groceries but was caught by Abdullah, who took him to the rear room and raped him.

The police have booked the accused under section 337 of the PPC, and further investigation is underway.

Golra police, in another development, also arrested Shaban Raza, an accused in a rape case. He was accused of raping a seven-year girl in the area of Golra. Meanwhile, Islamabad police have launched a crackdown against the vehicles plying on the roads without carrying documents.

As per the police officials, they checked 299 cars and 376 motorcycles and compounded 300 bikes at different police stations. According to the police, the purpose of the campaign is to make Islamabad a crime-free city.

Furthermore, Superindent (Industrial Area) Zubair Sheikh has said that police and the public should help each other for peace in society and effective action against criminals.

While addressing the people at a gathering in Shams Colony, he said that the role of the community is vital in ensuring effective policing and secure lives and property of the citizens.

He said that such gatherings were organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, who asked for effective interaction of police with the public.

He said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings, supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

The police, in action against the drug-peddlers, have arrested one Hamadullah and recovered 1160 grams of chars.

The accused used to sell drugs to the students at the educational institutions.