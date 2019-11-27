Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The police have registered an FIR against five persons involved in the gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl and arrested them, Superintendent Police (investigations) Faraz Ahmed told journalists here on Tuesday.

The police officer informed that Samreen, daughter of Khadam Hussain Dareshak informed the police that she was resident of Machhi Dara, district Rajanpur. She said that her father is a police employee who contracted second marriage after divorcing her mother.

Her step mother did not like her due to which her father handed over her to her uncle Nusrullah in Rajanpur city one month back. A week ago, Nasrullah took her to Rahim Yar Khan and dropped her at the house of Akbar.

On Monday Akbar dropped her in the house of Rani Bibi at Basti Ghouspur bypass road. In the afternoon, four persons - Shah Murad, Ghulam Haider and Nisar Ali residents of Chak 244-P and Azhar Hussain, resident of Bahodipur Machhian arrived there. Rani Bibi took money from them and they later raped her.

Later when she cried for help and went out from the house, Habib and Muhammad Asif with some other persons asked her about the matter while all the accused escaped from the scene.

Later police arrived there and took her to the City C-Division police station. Faraz Ahmed added that police arrested five accused involved in rape case after registration of FIR No.431/19 under section 376(ii) of Pakistan Penal Code.