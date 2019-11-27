Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of residents of Bhansinghabad and other localities held demonstration at Mirwah Road near Old Qaim Cinema on Tuesday to protest against 12 hours loadshedding of sui gas in the city. Protesters led by Faizan Soomro and Shadi Khan carrying banners and placards blocked the main Mirwah Road by creating hurdles, resultantly the traffic was remain suspended. Satellite Town police also arrived at the scene. However speaking to the protesters, the leaders strongly condemned the area manager of Sui Southern Gas Company Mirpurkhas for allowing CNG stations to get sui gas with required pressure in the city premises depriving the citizens of sui gas facility. They blamed that they were deprived of using coal and woods for preparing breakfast and meals as 12 hours loadshedding of sui gas continued in the city since starting the winter season. They lamented that citizens were disappointed with also the higher authorities of SSGC in this regard. They blamed that after getting illegal gratification CNG stations were allowed for function in different areas of the city as result they were creating hurdles in smoothly supply of sui gas to the citizens causing great difficulties to the masses.

They demanded the higher authorities to immediately cancel the permission of those CNG service stations creating hurdles in supply of sui gas in the city and ensure supply of sui gas in the city without any hurdle. After two hours on the assurance of area manager SSGC Mirpurkhas, they dispersed and then traffic was restored at Mirwah Road.