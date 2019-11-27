Share:

KARACHI - South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the best tournaments in the world cricket at the moment, saying it has potential to transform Pakistani youngsters into world-class players.

Tahir lauded the PSL for delivering world-class entertainment and also appreciated its impact on Pakistan cricket. He also spoke on his involvement with Multan Sultans during his stint in the PSL. “The standard of cricket has been very high in the PSL and it has potential to groom Pakistani youngsters, who already have talent to become world-class players,” cricketaddictor.com quoted Imran as saying.

Imran had also confirmed his availability for the upcoming edition of the tournament to be played in Pakistan. He has got no concerns whatsoever in playing the competition in Pakistan. He hopes to put on a better show once again in the tournament.

“I enjoyed my stint with Multan Sultans for a couple of years and also got a great support from head coach Tom Moody, Mohammad Wasim Bhai and also had a good rapport with Shoaib Malik and Wasim Akram, which developed my game,” he said and added: “I will also be available for the entire PSL season in the upcoming edition. I always said I love to play in Pakistan.”

Recently, Imran ended his ODI career at Old Trafford after South Africa’s final game in the ICC World Cup 2019. He picked one wicket in his last match against Australia, who finished on the winning side. Despite retiring from the 50-over format, he would be available for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.