Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Parliamentarians cricket team toppled Sindh Parliamentarians by 35 runs in an exhibition cricket match played here at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Batting first, Punjab Parliamentarians scored 110 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 10 overs while in reply, Sindh Parliamentarians could muster only 75 runs for the loss of three wickets. Members of both the teams demonstrated wonderful sportsman spirit and applauded the best performers of either team. Naeem Ansari and Rafaqat Ali Gillani were major scorers for Punjab with 42 and 31 runs respectively. Naeem Ansari hammered one six and seven boundaries in his 18-ball breezy innings while Rafaqat Ali Gillani struck five hits to the fence. Bilal Akbar also scored 10 runs for Punjab. Ali Khurshidi took one wicket for Punjab while two batsmen were run out. Asif Mehmood’s unbeaten knock of 41 runs was the major feature of Sindh Parliamentarians innings. He struck seven boundaries in his 28-ball whirlwind knock. Jamaluddin also reached the double figures for Sindh. Later, Naeem Ansari was declared man of the match. Punjab Parliamentarians captain Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, who is Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, received the winners’ trophy while runners-up trophy was received by Sindh team skipper Jamal Siddiqui.