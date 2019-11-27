Share:

Lahore - The Jinnah Rafi Foundation marked the death 71st anniversary of M Rafi Butt, a close associate of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the owner of the largest surgical instrumentation industry and the first Muslim bank – Central Exchange Bank of India.

The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran, followed by highlighting various aspect of the veteran.

Chairman of Jinnah Rafi Foundation Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Raees Abbas Zaidi, Shahriar Rafi Butt and Shazal Rafi Butt and other notables paid tribute to the legend for his valuable service for the cause.

The veteran provided valuable services for the Pak Movement

Butt was a trusted ally and economic adviser of Jinnah. He played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement and provided valuable financial services to the All India Muslim League and funded the Pakistani newspaper “Pakistan Times” to spread the message of movement.

He was a member of the Late All India Muslim League’s planning committee, chairman of the Mines and Minerals and Economic Committee and a senior vice president of the West Pakistan Muslim the The legend died at 39 in an air crash on way to Lahore from Karachi on November 26, 1948.