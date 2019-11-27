Share:

HAFIZABAD - Courageous and bold services of Janbaz Force in peace, war and even natural calamities or catastrophes are laudable. Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza while addressing the concluding ceremony of 45-day training of 82 jawans of Janbaz Force here, he said that the role of police, army and Janbaz Force remained very appreciable for the protection of life and property of the masses during peace as well as during natural calamities particularly during flood and earthquake. He stressed the need for getting Civil Defence Training by every citizen. A large number of citizen including DPO Sajid Kiayani and Major Faisal Butt Incharge Jan Baz Force were present at the simple but impressive ceremony.