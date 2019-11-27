Share:

LAHORE - Shahzadi Gulfam has topped the 1st Gymkhana Ladies Golf Competition held over 18 holes at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Golfing wise Shazadi Gulfam was at her playing best and exhibited steady shot-making and crisp fairway shots ending with an applaudable score of net 72. Other performers in the net category were Mina Zainab (second net), Rabia Tiwana (third net) and Laiba Ali Shah (fourth net).

In similar form was the former national ladies champion of Pakistan, Ghazala Yasmin, who was a champion in control of the proceedings and through accurate tee shots compiled a winning score of gross 81. Other performers in gross section were Iman Ali Shah (second gross), Shahnaz Moin (third gross) and Momina Tarrar (fourth gross).

It was exclusively a ladies day for the amateur lady golfers and signals the forward movement of ladies golf development and progress in the country. Somehow this element has been missing previously and a ladies event was always considered a subsidiary happening but now many passionate ones have emerged to ensure that golf is not considered a domain of the males.

At the conclusion of the event, Mrs Kamran Lashari, wife of Chairman Lahore Gymkhana, awarded prizes to the winning ladies in a ceremony attended by Mrs Asma Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf in Pakistan, participating ladies and families.

Lady Captain of Lahore Gymkhana, Maimoona Azam, stated: “It is my proud privilege to conduct the inaugural Ladies Match at the Gymkhana Golf Course and the heartening aspect is that this match will be followed by other matches at other golf course venues, making it a regular affair.”