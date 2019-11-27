Share:

LAHORE - The government on Tuesday removed Arif Nawaz Khan as Punjab Police inspector general and appointed Shoaib Dastgir in his place. A notification in this regard was issued by the Establishment Division late Tuesday. According to the notification, Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Managing Director National Police Foundation was transferred and posted as Punjab Police Inspector General with immediate effect. The development is part of the administrative changes to be brought in the Punjab province as discussed in the recent cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan. More changes in the administrative set up are most likely in the days ahead.