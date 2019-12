Share:

KARACHI (PR): Silkbank Limited signed an agreement with Oman Air at Silkbank head office in Karachi where Nouman Butt (Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives, Silkbank) along with the Cards & Alliances team met Abdul Hakeem Al Habsi (Country Manager Pakistan, Oman Air) to sign the agreement. Silkbank Card holders can now avail attractive discounts starting from 1st December 2019, when purchasing their tickets from Oman Air official website and Oman Air ticketing offices using their Silkbank Credit & Debit Cards.