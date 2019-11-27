Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman blasted the Sindh Government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for their ‘failure’ in curtailing the rise in dengue cases in Karachi.

In a statement issued here, Zaman said that the rise in dengue cases was not only in Karachi but the rest of Sindh further demonstrated the ineptitude of the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh Government.

“As many as 14,662 people have fallen ill due to dengue in Karachi alone during the current year so far with another 1,000 cases in the rest of Sindh. The people of Sindh want to know what actions have been taken by the Sindh Government and local governments to curb this disease.”

PTI Karachi Region President said that he was bewildered about the anti-dengue spray campaign in Karachi and the rest of Sindh, if it ever took place or not.

“Karachi Commissioner ordered an anti-dengue fumigation drive in September that should have begun in February but supposedly could not occur due to non-supply of insecticide from the Sindh Government,” he added.

Zaman appreciated that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens and spraying drive would be conducted throughout Karachi.

“The Sindh Government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation must get their act together to curtail the spread of dengue in Karachi, as Karachiites have lost confidence in both governments and want to see effective action.”