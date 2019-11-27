Share:

Greenhouse gas emissions have not reduced in the atmosphere of the world, a report by the United Nations (UN) confirms. This shows a grave disregard for the Paris Agreement on Climate Change by the countries of the world, showing a preference for profit over climate protection and endangering the lives of the future generations who would have to deal with severe weather patterns, rising temperatures, more extreme weather, water stress, sea-level rise and disruption to marine and land ecosystems. The cause of the climate is a transnational issue and despite each country’s different carbon footprint, the phenomenon of climate change will affect countries of the globe unequivocally.

The United States of America (USA) has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, signaling that the world superpower does not believe in climate activism and the current US President denies the existence of climate change altogether. If the greatest nations in the world will not rally behind this cause, it is very unlikely that it will receive the attention it deserves. Activists like Greta Thunberg are making the debate a household issue, however, their concern has to be backed by governments of the world.

If the West does not adopt a strategy to counter climate change, countries like Pakistan will also suffer a great deal. Pakistan has been listed as one of the countries to be adversely affected by climate change, despite its own carbon footprint being significantly low. If the actions of other nations are impacting the environment of other nations, then all need to take responsibility and act in the best interest of the planet. The weather conditions developing now, the Earth witnessed such conditions some 3 to 5 million years ago. In order to avoid the harm, it is important to follow the plan laid out in the Paris Agreement.