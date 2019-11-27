Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) is likely to double quota for students from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in various UoG departments and create reserved seats for children of overseas Pakistanis.

The decision was taken Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq who gave the go-ahead to various other academic and research related proposals as he chaired the 13th academic council meeting here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday.

The vice chancellor, flanked by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, also approved the setting up of various committees of senior academics with regard to prescription and up-gradation of various courses of studies including the Associate Degree.

The proceeding of the council began with the approval of the agenda of the previous academic council meeting. The council unanimously agreed to facilitate the admission of special needs people to various disciplines.

The council approved the degree programmes as well as academic calendar for UoG sub-campus in Mandi Bahauddin. It also approved supporting a Higher Education Commission (HEC) campaign against harassment at educational institutions and welcomed a proposal to make it a part of the syllabus.

The meeting was attended by HEC

Special Representative Tanzil Ur Rehman, CEO Education Gujrat Muhammad Afzal Shahid, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Faculty Deans Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Danish, along with directors, chairpersons, and heads of department, directors of sub-campuses and colleges, Principal NSMC and Chief Librarian.