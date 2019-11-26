Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Excise & Taxation Department has introduced payment of token taxes of vehicles registered with ETO Islamabad through the online system.

From now onward, there is no need to visit the Excise Office as all the branches of the NBP would receive the tax. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Excise & Taxation Department Islamabad and the NBP in October. Now the vehicle owners living all over the country would be able to deposit token taxes online, the ETO sources said and added that the department was working on a system to deposit property taxes as well as the transfer of vehicles Online. The govt had issued a notification to pay Vehicle Token Tax Islamabad before 30th September without any penalties, after which ITP along with Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has started crackdown against the vehicles who did not pay token tax.