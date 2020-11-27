Share:

LAHORE - The second wave of coronavirus claimed 19 more lives on Thursday while 720 new cases were reported in Punjab. According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 116,506, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,923 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 273 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 9 in Nankana Sahib,143 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal,16 in Jehlum, 4 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat,21 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,54 in Multan,8 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Chineot, 48 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali,8 in Khoshab,6 in Jhang, 15 in Bahawalpur,18 in Bhakkar,5 in Layyah,5 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Rajanpur, 6 in Muzaffargarh,8 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara, 4 in Pakpatan and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.